6 Free Alternatives to Google Forms

Introducing the New Free Machine Learning Platform of AWS. Getting started with machine learning can be a daunting experience, especially if you are not technically oriented and experienced with computers. Anaconda is an amazing tool, but it requires some expertise to set up and use correctly. Furthermore, having a powerful computer is necessary to train machine learning models on big datasets, making it especially true if you are interested in deep learning. Fortunately, there are various alternatives that let beginners experiment with machine learning, by easily executing their code on a cloud service. Google Colab has become an industry standard in the past years, as it is a user-friendly service that can be easily accessed, simply by creating a Google account. Amazon has recently introduced SageMaker Studio Lab, an alternative service that offers useful features and functionality. In this article, I am going to present its main features, as well as provide a short tutorial to help you get familiar with the service. Let’s get started!

