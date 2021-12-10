ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Alan Wake II Revealed With Plenty Of Mystery

By Matt Miller
Game Informer Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is bringing plenty of reveals at The Game Awards. One of the more intriguing is the long-awaited reveal of Alan Wake II. Rumored in one form or another for years, the new game promises to finally give us some answers about...

www.gameinformer.com

POPSUGAR

Power Book II: Ghost: Monet's Bombshell Secret Finally Reveals the Mystery Behind Zeke's Parents

The Power universe is always good for throwing us a huge curveball in the middle of the season, and the latest episode of Power Book II: Ghost doesn't shy away from this formula in the slightest. This week, the spinoff series revealed a huge secret that Monet (Mary J. Blige) has been holding onto about her family for years, and the major revelation comes as a huge shock to us all! If you ever wondered about the mystery behind Zeke's (Daniel Sunjata) biological parents, it looks like we finally have our answer.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Alan Wake 2 Full Presentation | Game Awards 2021

Alan Wake 2 was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards. Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake took the stage to elaborate on Alan Wake's return, and announce that it will be a full fledged survival horror game.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Alan Wake II is coming in 2023

All of the build-up for an Alan Wake sequel over the last couple of years has culminated in an announcement for Alan Wake II at the Game Awards. The brief trailer highlights an interesting fact about Alan Wake II: According to Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lake, the game will be a full-on survival horror game, unlike its more action-oriented predecessor.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Alan Wake 2 story theories – are there any secrets hiding away in the reveal trailer?

There's only so much information you can ultimately glean from a CG trailer, right? Remedy Entertainment finally revealed Alan Wake 2 with a sizzling teaser, a mood piece that sets the stage for the survival horror experience that's primed to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X in 2023. After a decade-long wait for a sequel, 57 seconds of footage is more than enough to start building Alan Wake 2 story theories.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

More Elden Ring Mysteries Surface In New Trailer

Previous trailers and tons of footage from the closed Network Test have given players a decent amount of information to pick apart and sort through regarding the upcoming From Software action-RPG Elden Ring. Today at The Game Awards 2021, we were treated to yet another taste of what's to come. Suppose you're looking for more information on Elden Ring. In that case, you might want to check out an extensive write-up of everything we discovered in hours and hours of wandering around the Network Test – or join us on video for some hot and spicy commentary. Today, players got a little more context about the world that From Software and G.R.R. Martin have created for Elden Ring. Check out the entire trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse Announced

At The Game Awards 2021, the upcoming Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games collaboration, Star Wars Eclipse, was announced. This game takes place in the High Republic era of Star Wars, so you’ll see faces like Yoda around! There’s no release date, and the game is currently in early development, but the trailer showcases some fantastic Star Wars environments, aliens, and more. Check out the full trailer right here! There’s a vast assortment of cool Star Wars stuff to take in, including a pet keeper, some Mon Calamari, a bustling marketplace, speeder bikes, starships big and small, picturesque vistas, and a whole lot more!
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Tunic Release Date Reveal Kicks Off The Game Awards

Developer Andrew Shouldice has been hard at work on Tunic for years. And for years, fans have been hoping to get information on its release window. After the long wait, we now know the Zelda-inspired title featuring a heroic fox is coming in just a few months. The surprise news opened The Game Awards pre-show, a stage usually reserved for smaller announcements, but for indie fans, this reveal might be the highlight of the entire night.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

confirmed Steelrising and Homeworld 3, rumors on Alan Wake 2 increase

A few hours from the start of The Game Awards 2021, the number of developers who announce their participation in the most anticipated videogame show of this year is growing. The latest confirmations concern Steelrising and Homeworld 3, with the increasingly pressing rumors on the presence of Alan Wake 2 in the background.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Homeworld 3 Gets Dramatic New Trailer

A lot of mystery surrounds the previously announced Homeworld 3. It’s been a long time since Homeworld 2’s release way back in September of 2003, but fans have hung their hopes on the exciting prospect of a new game on the way from Blackbird Interactive. Today’ Game Awards pre-show presentation brought us a new look at the mysterious title, in the form of a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Monolith Open-World Wonder Woman Game In The Works

Wonder Woman is finally getting her own game, and we didn't see this one coming. Today at The Game Awards, Warner Bros. Games announced the project with a small teaser that confirmed Monolith, best known for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, would be acting as the developer. The trailer, which you...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Rolls Out Narrative-Focused Trailer

This evening’s Game Awards presentation brought a new look at Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. We’ve known for some months that the new expansion was going to change up the status quo of power in the Destiny universe. Specifically, the Hive goddess named Savathûn seems to have found a way to grant Guardian-like powers to her Hive soldiers. Of greatest significance, that means that the Hive foes you defeat can come back from death after you take them down.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Star Trek: Resurgence Is A New Telltale-Inspired Adventure Game

This year’s Game Awards has been full of great announcements and reveals, but if you’re a Trekkie, you might be most interested in Dramatic Labs’ reveal of a new adventure game that lets players explore a distant corner of the galaxy aboard one of Starfleet’s news ships, the U.S.S. Resolute.
VIDEO GAMES
