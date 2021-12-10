Alan Wake II Revealed With Plenty Of Mystery

Previous trailers and tons of footage from the closed Network Test have given players a decent amount of information to pick apart and sort through regarding the upcoming From Software action-RPG Elden Ring. Today at The Game Awards 2021, we were treated to yet another taste of what's to come. Suppose you're looking for more information on Elden Ring. In that case, you might want to check out an extensive write-up of everything we discovered in hours and hours of wandering around the Network Test – or join us on video for some hot and spicy commentary. Today, players got a little more context about the world that From Software and G.R.R. Martin have created for Elden Ring. Check out the entire trailer below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO