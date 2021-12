The ‘Protect Our Democracy Act,’ which addresses presidential abuses of power and strengthens checks and balances, was passed by the US House on Thursday, December 9th. The US House of Representatives passed the ‘Protect Our Democracy Act’ on Thursday, which targets presidential abuses of power and strengthens checks and balances between the several departments of government. According to CNN, one Republican, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, voted in favour of the bill along with all other Democrats. The act was passed by the US House of Representatives by a vote of 220-208, but it still has a bleak future in the Senate, where passage requires at least 60 votes.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO