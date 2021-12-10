ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan’s wholesale inflation hits record high as price pressure broadens

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s wholesale inflation hit a record 9.0% in November, pushing gains for a ninth straight month, a sign upward pressure on prices from supply bottlenecks and rising raw material costs were broadening. The rising cost pressures, coupled with a weak yen that inflates the price of...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. producer prices soar as supply bottlenecks persist

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped 11 years ago and supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time. The report from the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

UK inflation hits decade high, pressuring Bank of England

LONDON — Consumer prices in the United Kingdom are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before a highly anticipated interest rate decision from the Bank of England.
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Japan’s factory activity growth slows in December – flash PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s manufacturing activity expanded for an 11th straight month in December, but at a slightly slower pace than the previous month as weaker output and new order growth softened. Activity in the services sector also grew at a slower pace, slipping from a more than...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
whtc.com

UK pay settlements rise to 2.2% as wage pressure starts to show – XpertHR

LONDON (Reuters) – British employers offered annual pay settlements of 2.2% in the three months to the end of November, up slightly from three months earlier but still well below the pace of inflation, industry data showed on Thursday. Human resources data company XpertHR said there were signs of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Japan trade recovers as supply chain troubles ease

Japan s exports jumped 20% and imports rose at an even faster pace in November as disruptions to manufacturing supply chains eased. Preliminary trade data reported Thursday showed imports surging nearly 44% from a year earlier, pulling the country into a deficit, as surging oil prices pushed costs sharply higher. Iron and steel exports jumped 88%, while exports of vehicles and other transport equipment rose 20%. Shipments of computer chips also revived, rising more than 20%.“The jump in exports in November suggests that most supply chain constraints in the automobile sector had already eased last month. We think that...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Reuters#Cgpi#Bank Of Japan#Boj
whtc.com

European shares surge ahead of ECB outcome

(Reuters) – European stocks jumped on Thursday after upbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted risk appetite, with investors turning to the European Central Bank for its policy update. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.4% by 0813 GMT, eyeing its best day in over a week,...
MARKETS
Reuters

Norway hikes interest rates, with more expected

OSLO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as widely expected, and said more hikes were likely next year although that would depend on the impact of a surge in coronavirus infections and the emergence of the Omicron variant. Norges Bank's monetary policy...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

French recovery slows down in December as Omicron weighs – PMI

PARIS (Reuters) – French business activity has expanded at a slower pace in December compared with last month, an initial estimate in a monthly survey of purchasing managers showed on Thursday, a trend partly due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Data compiler IHS Markit said that its flash composite...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Stocks march towards record highs ahead of ECB, BOE meetings

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as traders waited to see if Europe's top central banks, the ECB and Bank of England, would match the U.S. Federal Reserve's upbeat message and cut stimulus. There was more drama in Turkey as the record...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
cbs4local.com

Cost of wholesale goods rising at record rate as inflation woes continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — The average price distributors are paying manufacturers for wholesale goods is rising at a record rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI). November’s PPI rose nearly a full percent, according to the BLS, which pushes the PPI's final demand index...
BUSINESS
KARK

Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of ongoing inflation pressures. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% monthly gain in October. It was the highest monthly reading in four months.
WASHINGTON, DC
whtc.com

China’s factory output speeds up but retailers struggle on new COVID hit

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory output grew faster than expected in November, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in raw materials prices, but retail sales slowed as new COVID-19 outbreaks hit the world’s second-largest economy. The data, along with a slowdown in investment growth, underlined...
RETAIL
The Independent

Inflation soars to highest for over 10 years as supply chain issues bite

UK inflation has hit its highest level for more than a decade as supply chain disruption and record fuel prices have sent the cost of living soaring, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2% in October to 5.1% in November – the highest since September 2011 and a bigger leap than feared.The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more than 30 years – hitting 7.1% last month, up from 6% in October.Laying bare the...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

China EV, battery makers grapple with graphite squeeze

(Reuters) – As they scour the globe for the lithium, nickel and cobalt resources needed to keep China on top in the electric vehicle (EV) stakes, Chinese battery and EV makers are fretting about supply of another mineral closer to home – graphite. Graphite, in both natural and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Omicron stalks UK jobs market after previous fears allayed

Britain’s jobs market appears to have brushed aside the ending of a salary support program that supported millions of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Tuesday — before the emergence of the omicron variant raised new concerns over the unemployment outlook.The Office for National Statistics found that the number of workers on payroll rose by a record 257,000 in November to a record 29.4 million. The statistics agency also found that the unemployment rate fell once more, to 4.2% in the three months to October. Both measures provide further evidence that the end of the British government's...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Chinese biotech company BeiGene opens lower on Shanghai debut

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese biotech company BeiGene Ltd opened lower on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising over $3 billion in the biggest STAR Market listing this year. BeiGene opened at 176.96 yuan, 8.1% lower than its offer price of 192.6 yuan. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy