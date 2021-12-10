Man dies after shooting at BP gas station, Memphis police say

RIVERDALE GAS STATION SHOOTING 120921

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 12/10/2021

Memphis Police have confirmed the man who was shot has died.

This is now a homicide investigation.

No charges have been filed, police said.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Shots were fired in the 4200 block of Riverdale Thursday evening.

One victim, a man, was sent to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

One woman was detained, police said. Her role in this latest shooting in currently unclear.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

