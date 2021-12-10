ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man dies after shooting at BP gas station, Memphis police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQ1HF_0dIv1e4X00
RIVERDALE GAS STATION SHOOTING 120921

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 12/10/2021

Memphis Police have confirmed the man who was shot has died.

This is now a homicide investigation.

No charges have been filed, police said.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Shots were fired in the 4200 block of Riverdale Thursday evening.

One victim, a man, was sent to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

One woman was detained, police said. Her role in this latest shooting in currently unclear.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Somerville man charged in 2015 murder, TBI says

HICKORY VALLEY, Tenn. — A Somerville man has been charged with the 2015 killing of another man in rural Hardeman County, the TBI reported Wednesday. A six-year joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Michael Hobson.
SOMERVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

South Georgia man, 91, found dead under his tractor

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A 91-year-old South Georgia man died Tuesday after he became trapped under his tractor, authorities said. Colin White, of Norman Park, was identified by Colquitt County Coroner Veryln Brock, The Moultrie Observer reported. According to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency personnel responded to...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy