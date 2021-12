It is no understatement to say that Finance 2.0 happened on the back of the Ethereum blockchain. Launched by Vitalik Buterin in 2015, Ethereum represents the second generation of blockchain technology, thanks to smart contracts. Such automated software, ensconced within blockchain's data blocks, is capable of recreating every aspect of traditional finance, from market makers and loans to decentralized exchanges and marketplaces.

