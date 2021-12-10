ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;34;27;42;33;Variable cloudiness;SE;7;60%;56%;1. Albuquerque, NM;60;43;48;21;Windy with a shower;NNW;20;42%;80%;3. Anchorage, AK;25;20;23;10;A snow shower;NNE;7;69%;92%;0. Asheville, NC;48;36;65;56;A shower in the p.m.;SE;5;75%;91%;1. Atlanta, GA;53;44;64;61;A couple of...

www.michigansthumb.com

The Independent

Forecasters warn more tornadoes may be on the way to devastated towns days after at least 88 killed

More tornadoes are possible this week across a central region of the United States, forecasters said on Tuesday.The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma reported a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over Iowa and southern Minnesota.The band of strong storms is expected to develop over the mid-Missouri Valley on Wednesday afternoon, an area which encompasses Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa, and is no stranger to tornadoes.As evening falls, the storm system will then move quickly towards the upper Mississippi Valley, an area which covers the south-eastern corner of Minnesota, just below Minneapolis, and also...
ENVIRONMENT
9NEWS

Top wind gusts in Colorado on Wednesday

DENVER — Wednesday's wind storm produced widespread damage, over 100,000 power outages and several wind gusts in excess of 100 mph. With that in mind, here's a look at the top wind gusts that eastern Colorado saw on Wednesday. Most of these reports come from Boulder and Pueblo's National Weather Service offices.
COLORADO STATE
whdh.com

Near Record Warmth, Followed by… SNOW!?

A large area of low pressure is affecting the weather from Colorado to Massachusetts this afternoon. Unfortunately, another severe weather outbreak is ongoing in the Midwest this evening and we’ll again see devastating damage from this system tomorrow. We’ll talk about that in a second, but for us, we are talking tame, light rain showers developing this evening and continuing on and off overnight. They’re gone by tomorrow morning so your commute will be A-OK.
ENVIRONMENT
Huron Daily Tribune

Michigan chocolate ice cream among top in nation

A Michigan creamery has taken home a blue ribbon for best chocolate ice cream at a trade show. MOO-ville Creamery, based in Nashville, Michigan, received a blue ribbon for chocolate ice cream, a red ribbon for vanilla ice cream and a white ribbon for strawberry ice cream at the Ice Cream Clinic at the North American Ice Cream Association’s 2021 Convention. The creamery received top awards for their chocolate flavor along with three other American creameries.
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

FLTF: This is the state of Midland, Gladwin's four lakes

More than a year and a half devastating flooding from the May 2020 mid-Michigan dam failures, the group leading an effort to restore four lakes in Midland and Gladwin counties has provided an overview of the progress made so far and the plans going forward. The leaders of the lake...
GLADWIN, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Bay Shore Camp acquires Noah’s Ark Christian Theme Park

Bay Shore Camp and Family Ministries will be opening another facility in Tuscola County next summer. The Sebewaing-based Christian center acquired Pastor Duane Plonta’s Noah’s Ark Family Fun Center Ministry property in Gagetown. “We had been talking with him for about three years about the property,” said Bay...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

