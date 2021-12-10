ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Walking Dead actress Thora Birch exits Tim Burton’s Wednesday series

By Renee Hansen
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadline is reporting that Thora Birch who played Mary/Gamma on The Walking Dead series has had to leave the Netflix series Wednesday. This series created by Tim Burton for Netflix is being filmed in Romania. A rep from MGM, producer of the series, told Deadline, “Thora has returned to...

undeadwalking.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Wednesday’: Thora Birch Departs Netflix’s Addams Family Series For Personal Reasons

EXCLUSIVE: Thora Birch has exited Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series for Netflix. The series, which is filming in Romania, stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. “Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production,” a rep for series producer MGM said in a statement to Deadline. According to sources, Birch is dealing with a family illness. I hear Birch had finished filming the bulk of her series regular role as Tamara Novak, Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only “Normie” on staff at Nevermore Academy...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

What Fear the Walking Dead's Midseason Shocker Means for Alicia Clark

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." An ailing Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is facing her greatest battle yet: infection from a walker's bite. Sunday's midseason finale, "Padre," reveals Alicia was bit by a walker when escaping the fallout bunker where she survived the warheads detonated by Teddy (John Glover) some 90 days earlier. Alicia amputated her arm in an attempt to stop the infection, but she was too late: a fever-stricken Alicia fears she's slowly succumbing to the bite ravaging her body as she asks for Morgan's (Lennie James) help finding a new home for her people: PADRE.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Wednesday: Addams Family Spinoff Loses The Walking Dead Star

Filming on the Netflix series Wednesday, focusing on the daughter of the Addams Family, is currently underway in Romania, but Deadline has reported that The Walking Dead star Thora Birch has returned to the United States due to a "personal matter" and will not be returning to the production. The outlet claims that the actor had completed a majority of her scheduled scenes for the project and that the role won't be recast. However, the report notes that the project will likely add a new character and that it's currently unclear if this character will fulfill the duties that Birch's character won't be completing.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Between ‘Being the Ricardos’ and ‘Spider-Man,’ J.K. Simmons Continues to Win the ‘Perfect Casting’ Game

Though it would take three decades for “Being the Ricardos” writer-director Aaron Sorkin to cast J.K. Simmons in something Sorkin wrote, the filmmaker well remembers when the urge first came to him. “He was an understudy in my first play ‘A Few Good Men,’ back in 1990,” Sorkin told IndieWire of the now widely esteemed actor, “And I got a call from the stage manager just to alert me that he was going on at a Wednesday matinee, so I ran to the theater. I wanted to catch his performance, understudying the role that Jack Nicholson played in the movie. He...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
FanSided

The Walking Dead’s Steven Ogg cast in The Dresden Sun

Steven Ogg played Simon, the unpredictable right-hand man to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in The Walking Dead series. Simon was a force within the Saviors, but viewers knew it wouldn’t end well when he decided to go against Negan. Simon died at the hands of Negan and, after reanimation, was tied to the fence for all to see. Since season eight, Ogg has been gone from the series and has had some other awesome projects since that time.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Danny DeVito Will Reprise Penguin Role If Director Tim Burton Wants Him To

Actor Danny DeVito--who has written a Penguin comic included as part of DC's newly-released Gotham Villains Anniversary anthology--is letting it be known that he is interested in reprising his 1992 role as that villain from Batman Returns. Speaking with Forbes, DeVito said his only requirement is that director Tim Burton come back for whatever project that might give this opportunity shape.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Amy Smart
Person
Ryan Hurst
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Thora Birch
Person
Samantha Morton
Person
Anne Heche
tvseriesfinale.com

Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight Renewal Announced for AMC TV Series

Morgan’s group will return and continue to fight for their survival on AMC. The cable channel has renewed Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season. A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Wednesday - Thora Birch Departs Show

Thora Birch has exited Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series for Netflix. The series, which is filming in Romania, stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. “Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Alicia’s Back! (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 8, “Padre.”]. Of all the surviving characters on Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) might just have the worst luck. She’s a magnet for near-death experiences, from barely surviving the pantry horde in Season 3, to getting irradiated walker blood in her mouth in Season 5, to… well, having a tragic accident in Season 7 that might have cost her her life. Here’s how it happens.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Mgm#Nevermore Academy#Alpha And Beta#Hocus Pocus
bloody-disgusting.com

“Wednesday”: Meet George Burcea, Who Will Be Playing Lurch in Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Series

A few actors have taken on the role of Lurch, The Addams Family‘s long-suffering Butler, over the years, most famously Ted Cassidy, who played the original incarnation of the character for the classic “Addams Family” TV series. The (mostly) silent servant, a Frankenstein-like man, was always there at the pull of a noose, ready to take care of any humorous needs Gomez, Morticia, Fester and the gang had at any given moment. Lurch was a role the late Cassidy would go on reprise a decade later in “The Addams Family” animated series in the 1970s.
MOVIES
Collider

If You Love Tim Burton, You Have to Watch 'The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari'

Tim Burton has always been open about the influences on his career. Most well-known is probably his love for horror films starring Vincent Price, but there’s also clear inspiration from Ray Harryhausen in Burton’s stop motion films, and even in his live-action work. He’s mentioned Dr. Seuss, Roald Dahl, Universal and Hammer horror cycles, Mario Bava, and made a movie about his passion for Margaret Keane. Many critics and academics who have examined Burton’s work also see another strong influence: 1920’s The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Tim Burton Wanted To Adapt Violent ‘Dinosaurs Attack!’ For The Big Screen

Tim Burton (“Batman”), alongside Steven Spielberg, were filmmakers that embraced early digital effects in the 1990s to create creatures, Spielberg with man-eating dinosaurs in “Jurassic Park” and Burton with creepy little aliens in his 1996 satire “Mars Attacks!.” Well, it looks like Burton also had a dino itch he wanted to scratch, too but in a more gory fashion.
MOVIES
FanSided

FanSided

202K+
Followers
391K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy