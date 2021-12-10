Walking Dead actress Thora Birch exits Tim Burton’s Wednesday series

Filming on the Netflix series Wednesday, focusing on the daughter of the Addams Family, is currently underway in Romania, but Deadline has reported that The Walking Dead star Thora Birch has returned to the United States due to a "personal matter" and will not be returning to the production. The outlet claims that the actor had completed a majority of her scheduled scenes for the project and that the role won't be recast. However, the report notes that the project will likely add a new character and that it's currently unclear if this character will fulfill the duties that Birch's character won't be completing.

