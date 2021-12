Parliament will be recalled if there is a need for any further Covid restrictions over the Christmas holidays, Grant Shapps has insisted.The transport secretary said, however, that he hoped the “plan B” measures – approved last night by MPs despite almost 100 Tories rebelling – will “see us through to the New Year”.“The one thing I can say for certain is if we did need to do anything else Parliament would be recalled too in order to vote on doing that — it wouldn’t just be an automated thing,” he added, after the demand was made by backbench Tory...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO