ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Racial Justice Commission proposes ballot measures

By DEEPTI HAJELA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guPXM_0dIv0kKg00
FILE - An activist uses a bullhorn to address protesters at an encampment outside City Hall in New York, on June 30, 2020. New York City voters would be asked to decide if there should be a citywide racial equity plan as part of a proposal put forward Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, by a charter review commission convened in the wake of last year's racial justice protests. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City voters would be asked to decide if there should be a citywide racial equity plan as part of a proposal put forward Thursday by a charter review commission convened in the wake of last year’s racial justice protests.

The Racial Justice Commission at its next-to-last meeting voted on measures that would be on the ballot in November pending approval of their final language, which also include having a Racial Equity Office and the creation of a tool to measure the real cost of living in New York City.

The measures “set a foundation for racial equity that would propel the city” forward, providing “access and opportunity for everyone,” said Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies and chair of the commission.

The charter is the city’s constitution, spelling out how it’s organized and how it functions. A review commission’s role is to come up with any relevant amendments, which are put on the general election ballot for voters to deny or accept.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the commission in March, with the directive that it examine the city’s charter from a racial equity perspective and come up with recommendations.

At the time, de Blasio said, “Our mission is to root out systemic racism across New York City. The Racial Justice Commission has the power to put forth permanent, transformative ideas for our government and our city. This moment demands nothing less.”

The measures in the resolution voted on in Thursday’s meeting will be put in final ballot language form and submitted to the commission for approval next week, after which they will be given to the city clerk to be voted on in November.

The city equity plan would come out every two years, in coordination with the city budget, and outline the priorities and goals for getting to racial equity.

Over the past months, the commission held public hearings and heard from a range of figures in trying to determine what would be part of its recommendations.

At the start of Thursday’s meeting, Jones Austin alluded to ideas and issues that were not included as ballot measures, either because they were outside of the city’s powers or their scope was larger than the current commission’s purview, like the call for a larger truth and reconciliation commission process or the push for reparations.

Those and other ideas are instead being included in a racial justice roadmap that would be presented as something for future mayoral administrations or charter review commissions to consider.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Citizenship agency charts new course with fiscal challenges

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A month before being named to lead President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team at the Department of Homeland Security, Ur Jaddou said the top priority at its agency that grants citizenship and visas should be a better handle on its roller-coaster finances. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was on the brink of furloughing nearly 70% of its 20,000 employees that summer when, almost overnight, it declared it would end the year with a large surplus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
The Associated Press

Report: 11 executions in 2021 mark three-decade low

CHICAGO (AP) — States and the federal government carried out 11 executions this year, the fewest since 1988, as support for the death penalty has continued to decline. That’s according to an annual report on the death penalty released Thursday, which was also sharply critical of the Supreme Court and its role in green-lighting executions. Three of the death sentences were carried out in January during an unprecedented run of federal executions that ended days before President Donald Trump left office. Annual executions have steadily declined since peaking at 98 in 1999.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Young Americans motivated to make change: AP-NORC, MTV poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are plenty of reasons for Sebastian Garcia to feel downbeat about the future. After his family immigrated from Mexico, he was raised on a farm in northwest Texas, where he says there aren’t many racial slurs he hasn’t heard. When the now-24-year-old graduated from college, he decided to become an educator. But the first few years of his teaching career have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced his public school system to close for months.
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

683K+
Followers
362K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy