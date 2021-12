BuzzFeed and Complex Networks went public via a SPAC. The recent BuzzFeed (BZFD) deal shows that the general stock market is way overpriced and that there are inherent problems with SPAC deals. The negotiated terms of the combination of Buzzfeed and Complex Networks with the SPAC, 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, established valuations that were unrealistic, given both companies' terrible track record and near-term outlook. The valuations reflected the irrational pricing of many other companies in today's market. Even after the plunge in price, I feel that BuzzFeed stock is not a bargain.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO