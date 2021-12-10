Search on for 5-year-old girl, parents arrested

OAKVILLE, Wash. (AP) — The parents of a 5-year-old girl have been taken into custody after their child’s disappearance southwest of Olympia was deemed suspicious, sheriff’s officials said.

The Olympian reports Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson of Oakville were arrested this week on suspicion of manslaughter, according to a Facebook post from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and an online jail roster.

Their bond was set at $150,000.

The sheriff’s office said a “concerned citizen” asked police to conduct a welfare check on 5-year-old Oakley Carlson. The check prompted the parents’ arrest as people of interest in the investigation.

Detectives and rescuers are also searching the couple’s property. Detectives said they don’t know exactly when the child was last seen.

Oakville is about 29 miles (47 kilometers) southwest of Olympia.