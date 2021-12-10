DIY Gifting Ideas 2021 ~ # 7 Gifts for Wherever You Call Home

There are a few times in your life when moving can feel like a big milestone. When you leave for college, obviously. When you move in with your future partner, of course. And the first time you move out on your own. Living on your own is a big adjustment — you no longer have another person around to kill the bug or do the dishes. Suddenly, you're solely responsible for stocking the fridge and turning off lights, and that can feel like a big step that should be celebrated. So if you have a friend or family member who has struck out on their own this year, these are some holiday gifts that will bring them lots of cheer while helping them adapt to this new stage. Available at Lowe's while supplies last.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO