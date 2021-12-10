ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police Investigate Suspicious Death In NW OKC

By LeighAnne Manwarren
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOi1Z_0dIuzt6c00

Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Police were called about 4 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 13700 block of Fairhill Avenue near Memorial Road and Western Avenue.

A man told police his girlfriend had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a woman dead.

At this time, the death is being investigated as suspicious.

Stay with News 9 for more information as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Homeless Man Found Dead Behind SW OKC Grocery Store

Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect in connection with a homeless man's death. The victim was possibly killed last Wednesday, and police said 27-year-old Slater Taylor’s body was found two days later. The victim’s body was discovered in an alley behind a grocery store near Southwest 44th and May Avenue. Police were notified just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Searching For Missing Man

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a missing man named Jeremiah Davis. Davis is 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds with a distinctive "loyalty" tattoo on his left eyebrow. Police said he was last seen at Walmart near 74th and Sana Fe around 5:30 p.m. on November 28. If you have any...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
650
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy