Police Investigate Suspicious Death In NW OKC

Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Police were called about 4 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 13700 block of Fairhill Avenue near Memorial Road and Western Avenue.

A man told police his girlfriend had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a woman dead.

At this time, the death is being investigated as suspicious.

