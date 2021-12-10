Police Investigate Suspicious Death In NW OKC
Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
Police were called about 4 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 13700 block of Fairhill Avenue near Memorial Road and Western Avenue.
A man told police his girlfriend had been shot.
When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a woman dead.
At this time, the death is being investigated as suspicious.
Stay with News 9 for more information as more information becomes available.
