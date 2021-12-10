ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan’s wholesale inflation hits record high as price pressure broadens

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s wholesale inflation hit a record 9.0% in November, pushing gains for a ninth straight month, a sign upward pressure on prices from supply bottlenecks and rising raw material costs were broadening. The rising cost pressures, coupled with a weak yen that inflates the price of...

MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. producer prices soar as supply bottlenecks persist

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped 11 years ago and supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time. The report from the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Wholesale Inflation Makes Biggest Jump Since Records Began

Feeling the pinch of inflation? You’re not alone. Wholesale prices jumped by a record-setting 9.6 percent last month over a year earlier. That has hit small businesses especially hard and prompted many of them to hike costs for consumers, who are already struggling under the weight of inflation levels not seen in decades.
BUSINESS
cbs4local.com

Cost of wholesale goods rising at record rate as inflation woes continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — The average price distributors are paying manufacturers for wholesale goods is rising at a record rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI). November’s PPI rose nearly a full percent, according to the BLS, which pushes the PPI's final demand index...
BUSINESS
AFP

ECB plots stimulus exit as inflation looms

European Central Bank policymakers will gather on Thursday for a crunch meeting, as soaring inflation heaps pressure on the bank to wind down its stimulus just as a new coronavirus variant threatens to derail the recovery. Policymakers at the central bank also indicated that they expected the Fed could raise its interest rates up to three times in 2022.
BUSINESS
newscenter1.tv

Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of on-going inflation pressures. The Labor Department said that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumer, rose 0.8% in November compared to October, the highest monthly reading since June.
BUSINESS
Japan lower house passes record extra budget to prop COVID-hit economy

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed the government’s biggest-ever extra budget worth $316 billion as it looks to spur a recovery from COVID-19 pandemic. The first extra budget under new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underscored the challenge of juggling hefty spending to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
JPMorgan raises China Q4 and 2022 GDP forecast

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan raised its forecast for fourth quarter and full year 2022 China GDP on Wednesday, following November data confirming some positive trends from numbers in October. The bank said it now expected fourth quarter growth to come in at 4.9% quarter-on-quarter compared to a previous forecast...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Inflation soars to highest for over 10 years as supply chain issues bite

UK inflation has hit its highest level for more than a decade as supply chain disruption and record fuel prices have sent the cost of living soaring, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2% in October to 5.1% in November – the highest since September 2011 and a bigger leap than feared.The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more than 30 years – hitting 7.1% last month, up from 6% in October.Laying bare the...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Wholesale Prices Make Fastest Jump on Record in November

Wholesale prices increased 9.6% in November compared to the same time in 2020, marking their biggest year-to-year jump on record and presenting another sign that inflation is becoming a bigger economic issue, according to a U.S. Labor Department report on Tuesday (Dec. 14). The November Producer Price Index jumped 0.8%...
BUSINESS

