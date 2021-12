Take a minute and think about the people in charge of a television show watched and adored by millions every week. They bring laughter and joy into people’s homes with every episode, and there’s an attention to detail in the crafting of each episode that results in some of the most iconic moments in all of comedy. Being the Ricardos, the latest work from writer/director Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7), imagines all of those things for the “I Love Lucy” show, its creators Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), and the group of writers, producers and others involved in keeping the show running week after week for CBS. And yes, watching a behind-the-scenes profile of the making of a great episode of television can be interesting and even dramatic, but Sorkin further challenges his audience by wondering what work was like for this team attempting to put together an episode of “I Love Lucy” during arguably the worst week of Ball’s and Arnaz’s life up to that point.

