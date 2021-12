A massive new Fortnite leak associated with Chapter 3 of the popular battle royale title has revealed that a crossover with Xbox's Gears of War series is soon coming about. Like many other collaborations in Fortnite, this one with Gears of War seems to predominantly add a handful of new character skins associated with the longtime Xbox franchise. Because of the nature of this leak, though, it's still not known when these skins may end up releasing.

