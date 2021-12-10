The King Of Fighters XV Trailer Reveal | Game Awards 2021

Despite being on multiple gaming platforms like the PC, PS4 and PS5, Genshin Impact is well-known for its mobile platform, where players can fight enemies and level up their characters on the go. This year at The Game Awards, Genshin Impact was nominated for two awards, “Best Mobile Game” and “Best Ongoing,” where it was able to secure the “Best Mobile Game” award with the help of its fans. The game was up against other popular mobile game contenders, such as Fantasian, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Marvel Future Revolution, and Pokémon Unite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO