The King Of Fighters XV Trailer Reveal | Game Awards 2021

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Gamespot

The Game Awards 2021 Winners Revealed

The Game Awards are taking place tonight in Los Angeles. In addition to a ton of announcements, the awards show also includes... awards, of course. We're rounding up all the winners in this story, putting the winners in bold as they are announced throughout the course of the three-hour show.
FIFA
mxdwn.com

The Game Awards 2021: Genshin Impact Wins Best Mobile Game and Reveals New Game Trailer

Despite being on multiple gaming platforms like the PC, PS4 and PS5, Genshin Impact is well-known for its mobile platform, where players can fight enemies and level up their characters on the go. This year at The Game Awards, Genshin Impact was nominated for two awards, “Best Mobile Game” and “Best Ongoing,” where it was able to secure the “Best Mobile Game” award with the help of its fans. The game was up against other popular mobile game contenders, such as Fantasian, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Marvel Future Revolution, and Pokémon Unite.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

King of Fighters XV is Getting a Special “Omega” Edition

King of Fighters XV, already available as a standard or deluxe edition, is getting a third “Omega” edition. This third edition of the upcoming SNK brawler will, aside from a physical version of the base game, feature assorted digital and physical extras. These include:. 3 lithographs. The original soundtrack on...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

CrossfireX reemerges with a new trailer at The Game Awards

CrossfireX isn’t dead yet. Remedy Entertainment revealed a new trailer for its long-in-development single-player campaign. That campaign is separate from Smilegate Entertainment’s CrossfireX multiplayer modes, and the companies confirmed the package launches for Xbox Series X/S on February 10. The new video gives players their first look at...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Halo TV Show Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards

Right on schedule, the first full-length trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series premiered tonight during The Game Awards. The trailer shows off Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief and sets up some of the story and settings that viewers will get to visit in the long-awaited sci-fi show. The...
TV SERIES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Evil West Fires on All Cylinders in The Game Awards Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Hello everyone! Focus Entertainment, all of us at Flying Wild Hog, and myself are delighted to finally show Evil West in action with our gameplay reveal trailer, which premiered at The Game Awards 2021. A year after the game’s reveal, you can finally get a glimpse of our high-octane combat gameplay and discover two new screenshots below, featuring Jesse facing monstrosities and a shot of one of our main characters, Edgar, working with Jesse. Our dark fantasy, Weird West, third-person action game will release in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

King Of Fighters XV Gameplay Showcased, Another Open Beta Coming Soon

King Of Fighters XV gets the honour of being the first big announcement from The Game Awards 2021, with a release date and gameplay shown off during the pre-show. King Of Fighters XV will launch on February 17, 2021 for PS5 and PS4. The second open beta test will take place later on this month, starting on December 17, 2021 and lasting all the way until December 20, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Forspoken Game Awards Appointment and Trailer

Square Enix also showed a new trailer at the Game Awards last night pronounced. This created a lot of longing for the former as Project Athia titled action roleplaying game. It was also revealed that pronounced Coming to PS5 on May 24, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Steelrising gets a new story trailer at The Game Awards

During The Game Awards 2021, Nacon and Spiders revealed a new trailer for Steelrising, showcasing the narrative premise to the upcoming action RPG. In Steelrising, you play as Aegis, a female automaton bodyguard to Marie Antoinette ordered to end the massacres being carried out by the robot army of King Louis XVI. Aegis incorporates weapons into her body, with seven different weapon types to be utilized in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

The Game Awards Unleashes Trailers Galore — Live Updates

Since 2014, The Game Awards have stood as one of the top events for gamers after E3 and Gamescom, spotlighting some of the industries top talent, along with plenty of trailers. With everyone tuned in to Twitch, the stage is set to highlight the best and brightest from the world...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

First Full Trailer for Halo Will Premiere at The Game Awards

The Game Awards won't exclusively focus on big game awards and reveals, as host Geoff Keighley has revealed that the first trailer for the long-awaited Halo TV series will be shown off during the event. It will continue what's already a huge week for the Halo franchise, with the release of Halo Infinite's campaign happening tomorrow.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Have A Nice Death Trailer Unveiled At The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2021 is heating up, and with it, the night is sure to be full of exciting reveals for games old and new. One such debut was unveiled soon after the first reveal. The world premiere trailer for the brand action rogue-lite title, Have a Nice Death, has been officially unveiled at The Game Awards pre-show.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tunic Trailer | Game Awards 2021

In this isometric action-adventure game you play as a small fox on a big adventure. Tunic releases on March 16, 2022 on Xbox One & Xbox One Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Homeworld 3 Gets a Stunning Trailer at The Game Awards

During The Game Awards’ pre-show, Gearbox revealed an impressive gameplay trailer for Homeworld 3, which is launching next year!. If you wanted to design a trailer geared specifically towards my interests, you couldn’t do much better than this Homeworld 3 trailer:. “Homeworld 3 is the realization of the...
VIDEO GAMES

