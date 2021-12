This fight would come down to who’s writing the story simply because there are different versions of each character that carry a lot of power or not enough to defeat one another and in the MCU, it would appear that Thena might have a serious failing when it comes to her mental health. Unfortunately, if this were the MCU versus the DCEU it would likely come down to Wonder Woman taking the W simply because, like many of those that have been introduced in the DCEU, her powers are going to be maximized in a number of ways that would overcome Thena simply because a writer might find the need to make it so. But if both characters were maximized when it came to the use of their various powers and abilities, Thena would have a much greater edge since one has to recall that Thena has the use of cosmic energy and has complete control over her body, meaning that to kill her one would need to disperse her atoms over a wide enough area that she wouldn’t be able to use the regenerative power that allows the Eternals to maintain their immortality.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO