Philippines posts biggest trade gap in Octber since start of 2019

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago

MANILA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ monthly trade deficit widened to $4.02 billion in October, the biggest gap since January 2019, as imports continued to outpace growth in exports, government data on Friday showed.

Imports in October jumped 25.1% from a year earlier to $10.43 billion, while exports rose 2% to $6.41 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies )

