About 4 in 10 Americans report experiencing a higher than usual level of supply chain problems this holiday season and many have pared down their shopping lists due to rising prices. The Monmouth University Poll finds that gift-giving and traveling are the top stressors this holiday season. Overall, 3 in 10 say they feel more holiday stress this year than during pre-pandemic holiday seasons and the number of people who find the holidays more enjoyable than other times of the year has declined.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO