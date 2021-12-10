ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Mike Shepard Leaving Oklahoma Coaching Staff

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 6 days ago

Porter Moser’s staff took a hit on Thursday.

Mike Shepard, OU’s director of basketball operations in Moser’s first year in charge, was announced as the new athletic director at Casady School.

Shepard will take over his new duties on Jan. 1. Casady is a private prep school in Oklahoma City.

“In adding Mike to our team, we gain a proven and established leader who will preserve and restore the rich tradition of athletic excellence through executing a program that will build and attract talented student athletes,” said Nathan L. Sheldon, Head of Casady School, in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgY6J_0dIuxLSq00
Lon Kruger and Mike Shepard (right) Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

“Mike sees teamwork, individual sacrifice, integrity, character, sportsmanship, and the development of the whole athlete as foundational to a student-athlete’s success.”

Shepherd came to OU in 2012 and in many ways was Lon Kruger’s right-hand man, as he handles many elements of scheduling, transportation and logistics around the program.

He also worked in various capacities — including as a coach — with Kruger at Kansas State, Florida, Illinois, UNLV, and the with Atlanta Hawks, the latter as a scout.

Shepard was a student manager at K-State when Kruger was the head coach at his alma mater. Shepard helped coach the University of Tulsa women’s basketball team in 1999-2000.

