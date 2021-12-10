ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hellblade 2 gets a meaty reveal at The Game Awards 2021

By Owen S. Good
Polygon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHellblade 2 came out of seclusion for an extended gameplay premiere at The Game Awards 2021, and it didn’t skimp on the details. Fans of Ninja Theory’s action-adventure saw plenty of the game’s Icelandic world and the brutal combat they can expect there. A six-minute trailer,...

www.polygon.com

GamesRadar+

The Matrix Awakens pre-loading begins and the full reveal is coming at The Game Awards

The Matrix Awakens is available for pre-loading now, and a new teaser from Epic Games confirms "all will be revealed" at The Game Awards. Pre-loading the app, which is fully titled The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 experience, will take up about 25 GB according to user reports. We still have no idea what it will look like or do once it's ready to launch, but at least we know we won't have to wait too much longer to find out, as The Game Awards are set to air on Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer gets a precious moment at The Game Awards

In the early 2000s, Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies turned Gollum into one of the greatest screen characters of all time. Can the former hobbit make the same history in games in the year 2022? A new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which debuted out of The Game Awards 2021 broadcast, gives us a clearer look at what Daedalic Entertainment and NACON hope to accomplish with the stealth-action game.
thehofstrachronicle.com

The Game Awards Get Ready to Power Up

Music lovers tune into the Grammys, TV fans watch the Emmys and theatre people throw Tony parties. But what do video game fans have? They have the Game Awards. The Game Awards was founded in 2014 by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley, who also serves as the host and producer of the program. Games are selected for consideration, according to the official website of The Game Awards, “by an international jury of over 100 global media and influencer outlets, selected for their history of critical evaluation of video games.” Notable participants in this year’s awards are the entertainment outlets “IGN,” “Game Informer” and “The Los Angeles Times.” A game must be released to the public on or before a set cutoff date, with this year’s deadline being Nov. 19. While the nominees are chosen purely by the jury, final winners for each category are chosen by the jury and public fan voting.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Flirt, fight, and confront your angry exes in this new action game

Thirsty Suitors, a new narrative action-adventure from Outerloop Games (the team behind Falcon Age) and Annapurna Interactive, will have players undertaking the most daunting of task of all: Trying to keep your hard-to-please parents happy. The new title was announced as part of the pre-show for The Game Awards on...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Nightingale revealed at The Game Awards, Early Access in 2022

Nightingale has been revealed at this year’s Game Awards, and it launches next year. When veteran BioWare GM Aaryn Flynn announced her new studio Inflexion Games, we were excited to see what they would create. So, this is how the new debut game from the studio was born. Nightingale...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Homeworld 3 gameplay first look revealed at The Game Awards 2021

The pre-show of The Game Awards 2021 delivered some out-of-this-world news for fans of space RTS fans. Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing revealed a first look gameplay trailer for Homeworld 3. This is also the deepest look at Homeworld 3 to date. We were also told that the next chapter in the epic Homeworld saga will have space battles that play out on an even larger and more ambitious scale.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Monolith’s Wonder Woman game revealed at the Game Awards

DC and Monolith revealed the game they’d been working on: A new title starring the Amazon herself, Wonder Woman. The game is currently in development at Monolith Productions. The studio is probably best known for the first two F.E.A.R. titles, Condemned, and the Middle-Earth games. The game will be an open-world, third-person action-adventure game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Gets a Gameplay Trailer at Last

At last, we finally got our first actual look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 today at The Game Awards via its first ever actual gameplay trailer. Before the announcement, we learned the trailer is apparently entirely gameplay, with no pure cinematics involved. Take a look at the 6 minutes of gameplay below.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Silent Hill creator’s new game Slitterhead revealed at The Game Awards

For nearly the whole year, Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of the renowned horror series Silent Hill, teased an upcoming horror project under his new indie studio Bokeh Game Studio. Now, Toyama finally revealed this new game, titled Slitterhead, at The Game Awards 2021. The announcement trailer certainly delivered the spooks,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Arc Raiders, First Game by ex-DICE Devs to Be Revealed at The Game Awards

Embark Studios, a studio founded by former EA DICE employees, has teased that its first game will be revealed at The Game Awards later this week. The game is called ARC Raiders, and the official announcement said that we're going to learn more on December 9. On Twitter, the new account posted a short teaser trailer for the project. It features a voiceover talking over a 1970s-like synthesizer soundtrack. The voice is calling for volunteers, followed by the tagline, "enlist. resist." You can watch the quick 20-second teaser below.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Saber Interactive Multiple New Games to Be Revealed at The Game Awards

Saber Interactive, the developer behind World War Z, the upcoming Evil Dead game and more, is set to reveal multiple new games at this year’s The Game Awards. In the press release sent, it mentions how the studio is teasing announcements for five upcoming titles for The Game Awards, and the Twitch Winter Gathering.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Game Trailers: Elden, Hellblade, Gollum, Forspoken

Last night’s Game Awards saw the premiere of dozens of trailers for titles on the way. So, following the ones highlighted earlier, the remainder has been split up into two sections. This section deals with games previously announced months, sometimes years, ago and offered new trailers last night. Among...
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Homeworld 3 Gets a Stunning Trailer at The Game Awards

During The Game Awards’ pre-show, Gearbox revealed an impressive gameplay trailer for Homeworld 3, which is launching next year!. If you wanted to design a trailer geared specifically towards my interests, you couldn’t do much better than this Homeworld 3 trailer:. “Homeworld 3 is the realization of the...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game Awards interview - ‘there are four or five’ reveals on the scale of Elden Ring

At one point in time, Geoff Keighley was known as a video game journalist – one who specialized in telling behind-the-scenes stories. These days, thanks to the relationships and contacts he built up in that former life, he’s more of a curator. He holds many of the industry’s secrets in his head and works with almost every major publisher to create The Game Awards, a celebration of video game development and a yearly event for teasing and revealing new games.
VIDEO GAMES

