1 Man Dead, Another Injured In Shooting In Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Thursday evening.

Police said around 5:13 p.m., two men were near the sidewalk of 2400 block of West 63 rd Street when they were struck by gunfire.

One of the victims, of unknown age, was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim, 36, was struck in the hip and foot and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives were investigating.