ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star Wars Eclipse from Quantic Dream revealed at The Game Awards

By Austen Goslin
Polygon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Star Wars game is coming from Quantic Dream, the studio behind Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. The mysterious first trailer for Star Wars Eclipse was revealed during The Game Awards 2021, promising an “an intricately branching action-adventure game” set during Star Wars’ relatively new High Republic...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

'Star Wars: Eclipse' is a new adventure game from the 'Detroit: Become Human' team

Get a Travel CPAP without a Trip to the Doctor Easy Breathe, Inc. Quantic Dream, the developer of Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls, is working on a Star Wars game set in the franchise's High Republic era. That's a sentence we never thought we would ever write, but here we are. Lucasfilm Games announced the title at The Game Awards. Host Geoff Keighley said the game is in "early development." The publisher also shared a cinematic trailer, showing off locations that will be familiar to anyone who has seen the prequel trilogy. Spoiler warning: Jar Jar Binks sadly does not make an appearance in the trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Star Wars: Eclipse is the first game to explore the High Republic era

Lucasfilm confirmed its latest game is Star Wars: Eclipse from Quantic Dream. As I previously reported, the game takes place in The High Republic era, which is the latest storytelling initiative out of the Star Wars company. It is an action-adventure game. The trailer, which you can watch above, shows...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer gets a precious moment at The Game Awards

In the early 2000s, Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies turned Gollum into one of the greatest screen characters of all time. Can the former hobbit make the same history in games in the year 2022? A new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which debuted out of The Game Awards 2021 broadcast, gives us a clearer look at what Daedalic Entertainment and NACON hope to accomplish with the stealth-action game.
Polygon

Flirt, fight, and confront your angry exes in this new action game

Thirsty Suitors, a new narrative action-adventure from Outerloop Games (the team behind Falcon Age) and Annapurna Interactive, will have players undertaking the most daunting of task of all: Trying to keep your hard-to-please parents happy. The new title was announced as part of the pre-show for The Game Awards on...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
cinelinx.com

Dune: Spice Wars Revealed During The Game Awards

At tonight’s The Game Awards, a brand new strategy game set in the Dune universe was announced. To say this announcement was a surprise, would be an understatement. We knew Funcom was working on an open world adventure game for Dune, but we didn’t know they were also working on a 4X strategy game set in this universe.
VIDEO GAMES
First Showing

Watch This: Incredible Cinematic Trailer for 'Star Wars Eclipse' Game

A whole new era for Star Wars! Lucasfilm unveiled a cinematic trailer for their new Star Wars Eclipse video game currently in early development. This was first revealed during the Video Game Awards show last night, and is an impressive trailer that plays more like a movie than a game. Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games. If this was a trailer for a movie, we'd all be losing our shit right now. WOW! Not only is it an exciting trailer with the drumming and all kinds of crazy footage. But there's Yoda! And lightsabers! And big armies! And space battles! This is the kind of thrilling step-a-new-direction Star Wars needs to take. If only this was a movie! We have to post this trailer just because you have to see this. Even though it's a video game, this really does feel like something that should be seen in a cinema. Enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantic Dream#Eclipse#The Game Awards#Heavy Rain
Polygon

Here’s everything to know for The Game Awards tonight

The Game Awards 2021, the eighth edition of Geoff Keighley’s year-end showcase of big games both new and coming soon, begins Thursday, Dec. 9 with a pre-show at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. The main event kicks off at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, and runs for the next three hours.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The 29 biggest announcements from The Game Awards 2021

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards is most-hyped not for its awards, but for stuffing its show with world premieres. That hasn’t changed. On Thursday evening’s broadcast, more than half of the three-hour show consisted of new game announcements — everything from game updates and release dates to reveals of big games coming well into the future.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

New Details on That STAR WARS: ECLIPSE Game, Which Is Three To Four Years Away From Release

This info comes from reporter and leaker Tom Henderson, who took to Twitter share some possible inside information on the game. He claims that Quantic Dream in Paris, which is where Star Wars: Eclipse is being co-developed, is having a hard time hiring developers for the game. It’s also reported that the game is being written by QD Paris and David Cage (Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls) is very much involved.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Among Us is coming to VR

Among Us got a new trailer at The Game Awards 2021, announcing a surprise new game: Among Us VR. According to the blog post the Oculus store, Among Us VR is a stand-alone version of the game, but features the same gameplay longtime players should expect. But instead of a top-down perspective, players will all be looking through their VR headsets.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Polygon

NES and SNES creator Masayuki Uemura dies at 78

The lead architect of the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Masayuki Uemura, has died. The Ritsumeikan Center for Game Studies at Ritsumeikan University announced Uemura’s death on Thursday, saying he died Dec. 6 at the age of 78. Uemura first joined Nintendo in 1972, and worked...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

New Star Trek game revealed by former Telltale Games talent

A new game set in the Star Trek universe and developed by former Telltale Games veterans is coming in 2022 to consoles and PC. Dramatic Labs, the studio formed by those Telltale alumni, announced the game, Star Trek: Resurgence, Thursday at The Game Awards. Star Trek: Resurgence is described as...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Hellblade 2 gets a meaty reveal at The Game Awards 2021

Hellblade 2 came out of seclusion for an extended gameplay premiere at The Game Awards 2021, and it didn’t skimp on the details. Fans of Ninja Theory’s action-adventure saw plenty of the game’s Icelandic world and the brutal combat they can expect there. A six-minute trailer, recorded...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Watch Nintendo’s latest Indie World stream

Nintendo’s latest Indie World Showcase airs on Wednesday, offering another 20-minute glance at independent games coming soon to the Nintendo Switch. You can follow all the developments right here. The Indie World livestream begins at noon EST/9 a.m. PST on Dec. 15. The YouTube livestream is above. It’s also...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

There sure was a lot of horror at The Game Awards this year

The Game Awards is meant to be a celebration of past work in gaming — as well as a glimpse of future games to come. But this year definitely had a different feel than previous ceremonies, and it’s probably because the show was stuffed top to bottom with incredibly scary monsters. It seems like horror is having a moment, because the most memorable moments of last night focused on scary beasts who will find you and murder you.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy