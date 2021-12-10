Philadelphia Police Department 24th District holds Christmas parade

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named Keechant Sewell, a Long Island police official, as the city’s next police commissioner, making her the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force. Adams, himself a former New York police captain, introduced Sewell on...
Washington — The National Archives on Wednesday released hundreds of previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, nearly 60 years after he was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas. In October, federal agencies asked President Biden to push back the release of certain documents that...
COVID-19 vaccines do not currently need to be changed to target the Omicron variant, the president's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday at a White House press briefing. "Our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron. At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster," Fauci said.
President Biden will nominate Caroline Kennedy and former figure skater Michelle Kwan to ambassadorships as part of a slate of diplomatic picks, the White House announced Wednesday. Biden announced his intent to nominate Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, to serve as ambassador to Australia. Kwan is...
It's Wednesday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. The Senate has passed a sweeping defense policy bill on an 88-11 vote, ending a weekslong standoff that had stalled work on the...
Washington — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is cutting short a three-country swing through Southeast Asia after a member of the press traveling with the secretary tested positive for COVID-19, the State Department said Wednesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken's delegation learned of the positive COVID-19 test...
Comments / 1