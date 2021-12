I remember December 2020 very well. It was constantly cold, bleak and tiring. As a first year university student, me and my peers struggled to navigate online lectures from our small rooms with everything shut down around us. We weren’t allowed to attend seminars together, nor sit next to each other during an anatomy demonstration, because the government said so. People like me were paying a fortune for accommodation we couldn’t live in, again because of government guidelines. The few who didn’t follow the rules paid their fines and owned up to their mistakes. The same can’t be said for Boris Johnson and the Downing Street elite.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO