Grand Valley women’s soccer advances to national championship game

By Steve Kaminski
MLive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Valley State University women’s soccer team will play for its seventh national championship this weekend. The Lakers defeated Lenoir-Rhyne 3-0 Thursday at Colorado Springs, Colo., in the NCAA Division II semifinals. Grand Valley will play The College of Saint...

www.mlive.com

Women's Soccer

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team traveled all the way to Colorado for the semi finals on Thursday Dec. 9. The team won the NE10 Conference Championship and worked their way all the way to be one of the final four teams in the whole NCAA Division II. The team won against Dallas Baptist with a score of 2-1 and moved onto the final game. Saint Rose and Grand Valley State University played on Dec. 11 and tied with a score of 2-2. During overtime, Grand Valley scored the winning goal. The women’s team fell with a score of 2-3. The Golden Knights fought hard and had great plays throughout the game. The team proudly represented Saint Rose and played with fierce determination in both games in Colorado. Saint Rose’s goalkeeper, Marika Laurendeau, forward, Mia Klammer, and defense, Sanna Rein, made the All-Tournament Team.
SOCCER
MLive.com

Portage Central sophomore’s 29 points spark girls basketball comeback win over Gull Lake

PORTAGE, MI – An offseason ACL injury to star point guard Lexi Lee meant Portage Central would navigate the 2021-22 girls basketball season without its senior floor general. When combined with another ACL tear to junior forward Aubrey Phenicie, there was a lot of uncertainty about how the team would adjust to a pair of crucial losses before the season even started, but it appears the young Mustangs are in good hands with rising sophomore Rylee Stephenson stepping up.
PORTAGE, MI

