Grand Valley women’s soccer advances to national championship game

The women’s soccer team traveled all the way to Colorado for the semi finals on Thursday Dec. 9. The team won the NE10 Conference Championship and worked their way all the way to be one of the final four teams in the whole NCAA Division II. The team won against Dallas Baptist with a score of 2-1 and moved onto the final game. Saint Rose and Grand Valley State University played on Dec. 11 and tied with a score of 2-2. During overtime, Grand Valley scored the winning goal. The women’s team fell with a score of 2-3. The Golden Knights fought hard and had great plays throughout the game. The team proudly represented Saint Rose and played with fierce determination in both games in Colorado. Saint Rose’s goalkeeper, Marika Laurendeau, forward, Mia Klammer, and defense, Sanna Rein, made the All-Tournament Team.

