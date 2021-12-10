Thursday evening forecast from News 4

Weather with High Impact is forecasted for the central United States today. In the Central Plains, a growing area of low pressure will travel northeastward, reaching the Upper Great Lakes by late Wednesday night and then moving into Central Ontario by Thursday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dynamic storm system more reminiscent of spring than winter...pummeled the region with high winds and severe thunderstorms on Wednesday... Damaging winds of 60-to-90 mph were reported across 10-11 Country on Wednesday afternoon...here’s a look at some of the more significant numbers... Ahead of the...
Strong cold front will provide more gusty winds today. Gusts over 45mph possible near the lake. Showers will develop with the front this afternoon, but not much rain expected overall. Skies will clear tonight as winds gradually diminish. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Thursday. Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.16″/ Month:...
Near-record high temperatures. The region will enjoy some mild mid-December weather over the next couple of days — including near-record highs on Thursday. Forecasters are calling for morning clouds giving way to increasing sunshine. High temperatures are expected to reach the 60s. Some spots could even see temperatures in the mid 60s.
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another storm system was bearing down on the Bay Area Wednesday, with widespread rainfall expected across the region and into Thursday morning followed by a return to unsettled weather next week, the National Weather Service said.
Light rain will first develop over the North Bay around midday Wednesday, with rainfall moving south across the BayArea in the afternoon/evening and later across the Central Coast. Lingering showers could last until Thursday morning.
KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area
The weather service said this next storm system could produce another 1-2 inches of rain, with...
Sunny, dry and cool Wednesday. On Thursday, a weak storm will likely bring rain to areas north of Point Conception but only a chance south. Dry weather will prevail Friday through the weekend with weak offshore flow. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. A stormier weather pattern is forecast to develop next week.
Clouds linger tonight with temps steady in the upper 40s to near 50. Temps will surge to 60 tomorrow ahead of an approaching cool front. It will also be windy with sustained winds 10-15 mph and gusts to 20. Rain showers will become most numerous after 4 p.m. into tomorrow...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday looks to be partly cloudy with a chance at some passing showers. This afternoon will be warmer, with highs in the 80s expected by noon. Friday, look for near record temperatures with lots of sun. Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side into...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After record highs yesterday in the 70s, cooler air has moved back in to end the work week however it’s still expected to remain above average for this time of year. A reinforcing cold front pushes through Friday night into Saturday morning which will come...
CLEVELAND — A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 6pm Thursday for Cuyahoga, Medina, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Richland, Ashland, Ottawa, Sandusky, & Seneca Counties. Winds could gust between 40 & 50 mph are through Thursday afternoon. Wednesday night stays mild with temperatures hovering in the 50s. We should be...
Comments / 0