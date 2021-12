Sony decided to release the 2018 Game of the Year, God of War, for PC after 4 years. Now the company has announced the system requirements of God of War PC which will be released in 2022. After four years PC gamers can finally experience the Nordic epic. God of War, winner of Game of the Year in 2018 The Game Awards, is coming to PC on January 14, 2022. After the release of many PlayStation exclusives like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, the PC version of God of War was inevitable.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO