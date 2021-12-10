Luke 1:67-79 Giving Light in Darkness

In the season of Advent, we look forward to with eager anticipation to the coming of Jesus. There are three areas in which we focus upon His coming. The first area is the anticipation of Christmas. It is the time of the incarnation — the time when God became a man. The second area that we focus upon is the future event of the second coming of Jesus when He will intervene in our world and establish the Kingdom of God, bringing a new Heaven and a new Earth. There is also a third area of focus in that we celebrate individually, as Jesus comes into our hearts and we become a new creation with a new life in Him.

