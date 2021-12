With just a month before the Ice Age franchise returns in January on Disney+, the streaming giant has released a new theatrical poster for the film, titled The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. In the newest installment of the former Fox franchise, the weasels from Ice Age are drawn into the Lost World below the ice, full of dinosaurs and other prehistoric life that can't survive on the icy surface of the planet. Little is known about the movie, which stars Simon Pegg and was directed by Oscar-nominated animator John C. Donkin, who worked on several previous Ice Age movies as well as both Rio movies and 2005's Robots.

