Springfield quarterback finishes as runner-up in Ohio’s Mr. Football voting

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield quarterback Te’Sean Smoot is receiving high honors after the Wildcats’ historic season.

Smoot came in second in Ohio’s Mr. Football voting to Medina senior quarterback Drew Aller. The honor is voted on by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The Ohio High School Athletics Association announced Thursday that Smoot was named the Division 1 Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

According to the Greater Western Ohio Conference, Smoot finished the season with 3,006 passing yards, 973 rushing yards and 44 total touchdowns.

Smoot was also named to the Division 1 First Team Offense. Springfield’s Tywan January, Jaivian Norman and Delian Bradley were named to the Division 1 Frist Team Defense.

The Wildcats went 13-2 this season, finishing as the Division 1 state runners-up.

