San Diego County, CA

County Public Health Officials Report 607 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths

By Editor
 6 days ago
A COVID-19 vaccination event organized by the San Diego Black Nurses Association. Photo via @SDBlackNurses Twitter

San Diego County public health officials reported 607 new COVID-19 infections and five more deaths Thursday.

The data increased the county’s case totals to 391,545 cases and 4,374 deaths since the pandemic began locally nearly two years ago.

Twenty nine new patients in the county required hospital care, but intensive-care units recorded no new admissions.

In addition, the county received reports of a total of 26,230 new tests; 4.1% of them returned positive over the past seven days.

The county also began a new phase in the coronavirus battle Thursday, as officials announced they had detected the new Omicron variant for the first time. A resident who had recently traveled abroad tested positive Wednesday.

