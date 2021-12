Cowboys -10 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) Although it was far from the perfect performance, the Cowboys held out for an important divisional win that all but confirms their place atop the NFC East. With only three games to play, the Cowboys are now three games clear of the Washington Football Team, opening up the gap with their Week 14 win. Barring a tragedy, Dallas should now wrap up the division, and they can do so on Sunday against the Giants.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO