Carencro, LA

REPORT: Kevin Faulk will not be kept on staff as LSU RBs coach

By KLFY, Madeline Adams
 6 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Three-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk will not be kept on staff at LSU as the running backs coach, according to a report from Brody Miller of The Athletic. The former LSU and Carencro standout spent the last four seasons with the Tigers.

Faulk spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as Director of Player Development. He was promoted to running backs coach in 2020.

