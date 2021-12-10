ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Elks stage ‘Christmas in the Country’

By Scott Hennessee
 6 days ago

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - 'Christmas in the Country' returns to the Santa Maria Elks Event Center. The drive-thru experience welcomes families, and all who want to feel festive and bright.

"It’s just really something special to be able to drive through and see this amount of lights and different displays and different stories and different things," said Santa Maria Elks Media Director Johnna Clark. "It’s really exciting and warm in your car, so that’s nice as well."

Sit back like Santa in your own private sleigh to experience the joy of the holiday. From scenes of the first Christmas to the "Christmas Vacation" movie, the Santa Maria Elks have covered a lot of ground for you to explore and immerse yourself.

“The best part is just seeing the kids light up with everything," Rachel Shibata said while her two boys were still smiling from the experience. "They talk about it all year long and every time we pass by they want to see the Christmas light show.”

Shibata's sons Grayson and Patrick said their favorite parts were the nutcrackers, Santa... and the presents.

“The Christmas show is super fun because I love it so much,” Grayson Shibata said.

With more local businesses and families contributing, the event is bigger than it's debut last year.

“It felt like there were more lights this year and the displays got a little more elaborate,” Stacy Silva said.

Her kids, including daughter Lauren, agreed.

"I thought it was very cute and bright," Lauren Silva said. "I really liked it."

Tickets are $55 per vehicle. Visitors can also chose to take a hayride as part of a VIP experience for $70 per person. The event runs multiple nights a week through December 26 at 4040 South Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

Tickets are only available online through the Santa Maria Elks website .

