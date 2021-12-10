ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Travis Scott is not the victim' | Families, lawyers of Astroworld victims respond to rapper's interview

 6 days ago

Vibe

Travis Scott Hit With $10 Billion Lawsuit Following Astroworld Tragedy

Days after several families denied Travis Scott’s offer to pay for their loved ones’ funerals following the decision of 9-year-old Ezra Blount’s family, the rapper was slammed with a new $10 billion lawsuit. Brent Coon of Brent Coon & Associates filed the lawsuit on Tuesday (Dec. 7) on behalf of more than 1,500 attendees. With this filing, the number of plaintiffs totals nearly 2,800. “In addition to litigating high profile mass tragedies all over the county the last 35 years, I also have run a concert promotion company for over 20 years and am very familiar with how you are supposed...
107.3 KFFM

Attorney for Astroworld Festival Victim’s Family Upset With Travis Scott Interview – Report

The attorney for the family of one Astroworld Festival victim is bothered by the recent interview Travis Scott did with Charlamagne Tha God. According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (Dec. 9), Tony Buzbee, who is representing the family of 21-year-old Astroworld victim Axel Acosta, is offended by Travis Scott's 50-minute interview with the radio and TV personality, which went live on YouTube this morning.
BET

Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Speaks Out In Interview

Travis Scott is speaking out in his first public interview since the Astroworld Music Festival that tragically left 10 people dead on Nov. 5. Sitting down with Charlamagne Tha God, the Houston rapper described the aftermath of the crowd surge as an “emotional roller coaster.” Scott shared that he was unaware about the deaths that occurred that evening until moments before a press conference that was held by the local police department.
yourconroenews.com

‘Gaslighting’: Astroworld lawyers condemn Travis Scott interview denying responsibility for festival tragedy

Rapper Travis Scott this week broke his silence for the first time since the deadly events of November's Astroworld Festival tragedy, but attorneys representing victims and their families are saying it only further proved the artist was aware of the dangers of the festival. Scott opened up about the incident in an interview with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God posted to YouTube Thursday morning.
The Independent

Travis Scott denies liability for Astroworld deaths as he attempts to get victim’s lawsuit dismissed

Rapper Travis Scott has responded to one of the more than 200 lawsuits filed against him in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy that resulted in the deaths of 10 people, denying its claims.Legal documents filed on Monday claimed the suit against Scott and several of his businesses from Jesse Garcia, who said he was at Astroworld on 5 November when the fatal crowd surge occurred, should be dismissed with prejudice.According to TMZ, the artist issued a “general denial” to the lawsuit (a blanket response to the allegations) and cited a source familar with the situation as saying Scott was...
hotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Removed From 2022 Coachella Line-Up: Report

Travis Scott is still feeling the ramifications of the tragedy that struck the Astroworld Festival in November. Though the rapper remained relatively low-key over the past few weeks, he recently sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for his first in-depth interview since the concert. Unfortunately, the attempt at good PR backfired on him quickly, and it seems to be deeply affecting his bottom line.
Houston Chronicle

'It's bulls--t': Astroworld victims' lawyers slam Travis Scott's offer to pay for funerals

Attorneys representing families of Astroworld Festival victims are less than pleased about rapper Travis Scott's offer to cover funeral costs for the deceased. Three days after a crowd surge at his Nov. 5 concert that resulted in the deaths of 10 concert-goers and injuries to hundreds, Scott announced he would pay for victims' funerals. However, representatives from four of the 10 victims' families told Rolling Stone they have rejected the gesture, finding it disingenuous.
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says He Would Never Admit To Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The trial that Hip Hop has been waiting for begins next week and people are continuing to weigh in about the Megan The Stallion shooting. The incident occurred in July 2020 when Megan was reportedly in a vehicle with Tory Lanez, his security guard, and Megan's former best friend, Kelsey Nicole. Following the shooting, Megan took to Instagram Live to say implicitly that Tory was the person who pulled the trigger, but a lawyer recently stated that the others in the vehicle have said Lanez is not responsible.
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Parents Heartbreakingly Detail The Late Influencer's Tumultuous Relationship With Fiancé Brian Laundrie In New Doc

Gabby Petito's family has opened up about the late influencer's life and her tragic murder. In the trailer for Peacock's new documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media — set to premiere on December 17 — the Petito family including, her mom Nichole Schmidt, her stepdad, Jim Schmidt, and her dad, Joe Petito, all speak out.
