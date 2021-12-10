'Travis Scott is not the victim' | Families, lawyers of Astroworld victims respond to rapper's interview

Rapper Travis Scott has responded to one of the more than 200 lawsuits filed against him in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy that resulted in the deaths of 10 people, denying its claims.Legal documents filed on Monday claimed the suit against Scott and several of his businesses from Jesse Garcia, who said he was at Astroworld on 5 November when the fatal crowd surge occurred, should be dismissed with prejudice.According to TMZ, the artist issued a “general denial” to the lawsuit (a blanket response to the allegations) and cited a source familar with the situation as saying Scott was...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO