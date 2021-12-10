'Travis Scott is not the victim' | Families, lawyers of Astroworld victims respond to rapper's interview

Days after several families denied Travis Scott’s offer to pay for their loved ones’ funerals following the decision of 9-year-old Ezra Blount’s family, the rapper was slammed with a new $10 billion lawsuit.
Brent Coon of Brent Coon & Associates filed the lawsuit on Tuesday (Dec. 7) on behalf of more than 1,500 attendees. With this filing, the number of plaintiffs totals nearly 2,800. “In addition to litigating high profile mass tragedies all over the county the last 35 years, I also have run a concert promotion company for over 20 years and am very familiar with how you are supposed...
Comments / 0