dbTMM: an integrated database of large-scale cohort, genome and clinical data for the Tohoku Medical Megabank Project

By Soichi Ogishima
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo reveal gene-environment interactions underlying common diseases and estimate the risk for common diseases, the Tohoku Medical Megabank (TMM) project has conducted prospective cohort studies and genomic and multiomics analyses. To establish an integrated biobank, we developed an integrated database called "dbTMM" that incorporates both the individual cohort/clinical data and the...

Nature.com

Author Correction: Generation of somatic mitochondrial DNA-replaced cells for mitochondrial dysfunction treatment

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90316-1, published online 25 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results, under the subheading 'Macropinocytosis of exogeneous mitochondria is regulated by the mTORC1 pathway',. "Essential amino acid (EAA)-free medium for AMPK stimulation, palmitic acid (PA) for mTORC1 activation, and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Large-scale integration of the plasma proteome with genetics and disease

The plasma proteome can help bridge the gap between the genome and diseases. Here we describe genome-wide association studies (GWASs) of plasma protein levels measured with 4,907 aptamers in 35,559 Icelanders. We found 18,084 associations between sequence variants and levels of proteins in plasma (protein quantitative trait loci; pQTL), of which 19% were with rare variants (minor allele frequency (MAF)"‰<"‰1%). We tested plasma protein levels for association with 373 diseases and other traits and identified 257,490 associations. We integrated pQTL and genetic associations with diseases and other traits and found that 12% of 45,334 lead associations in the GWAS Catalog are with variants in high linkage disequilibrium with pQTL. We identified 938 genes encoding potential drug targets with variants that influence levels of possible biomarkers. Combining proteomics, genomics and transcriptomics, we provide a valuable resource that can be used to improve understanding of disease pathogenesis and to assist with drug discovery and development.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Navigating the jungle: GA4GH and a global infrastructure for seamless genomic data sharing

Over the last decade and a half, the biomedical field has witnessed an explosion in the volume and variety of genomic and health-related data. On the one hand, this has been an incredible boon for advancing human health; as our knowledge about the genetics of health and disease grows, so do the opportunities for researchers to make remarkable gains in disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
HEALTH
Nature.com

New insights into Î²-cell failure, regeneration and replacement

In 2021, several discoveries shed light on the pathomechanisms of Î²-cell failure during the initiation and progression of diabetes mellitus, and validated novel molecular targets for intervention. Moreover, the field of stem-cell-derived replacements for Î²-cells is rapidly advancing. These advances bring us closer to therapies to protect and/or regenerate Î²-cell mass.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Cancer Surfaceome Atlas integrates genomic, functional and drug response data to identify actionable targets

Cell-surface proteins (SPs) are a rich source of immune and targeted therapies. By systematically integrating single-cell and bulk genomics, functional studies and target actionability, in the present study we comprehensively identify and annotate genes encoding SPs (GESPs) pan-cancer. We characterize GESP expression patterns, recurrent genomic alterations, essentiality, receptor"“ligand interactions and therapeutic potential. We also find that mRNA expression of GESPs is cancer-type specific and positively correlates with protein expression, and that certain GESP subgroups function as common or specific essential genes for tumor cell growth. We also predict receptor"“ligand interactions substantially deregulated in cancer and, using systems biology approaches, we identify cancer-specific GESPs with therapeutic potential. We have made this resource available through the Cancer Surfaceome Atlas (http://fcgportal.org/TCSA) within the Functional Cancer Genome data portal.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Clinical outcomes of endoscopic resection of preoperatively diagnosed non-circumferential T1a-muscularis mucosae or T1b-submucosa 1 esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85572-0, published online 22 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Materials and methods, under the subheading 'Histopathological evaluation and treatment after endoscopic resection',. "LVI was judged positive if vascular or lymphatic invasion was revealed in the MM or deeper...
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: MAP2K6 remodels chromatin and facilitates reprogramming by activating Gatad2b-phosphorylation dependent heterochromatin loosening

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the funding. The funding number "2019YFA09004500" should be "2019YFA0904500". The authors apologize for the mistake. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangsuo Xing, Zichao Liu, Luyuan Huang, Danyun Zhao. CAS Key Laboratory of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identifying the essential nutritional requirements of the probiotic bacteria Bifidobacterium animalis and Bifidobacterium longum through genome-scale modeling

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 47 (2021) Cite this article. Although bifidobacteria are widely used as probiotics, their metabolism and physiology remain to be explored in depth. In this work, strain-specific genome-scale metabolic models were developed for two industrially and clinically relevant bifidobacteria, Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis BB-12Â® and B. longum subsp. longum BB-46, and subjected to iterative cycles of manual curation and experimental validation. A constraint-based modeling framework was used to probe the metabolic landscape of the strains and identify their essential nutritional requirements. Both strains showed an absolute requirement for pantethine as a precursor for coenzyme A biosynthesis. Menaquinone-4 was found to be essential only for BB-46 growth, whereas nicotinic acid was only required by BB-12Â®. The model-generated insights were used to formulate a chemically defined medium that supports the growth of both strains to the same extent as a complex culture medium. Carbohydrate utilization profiles predicted by the models were experimentally validated. Furthermore, model predictions were quantitatively validated in the newly formulated medium in lab-scale batch fermentations. The models and the formulated medium represent valuable tools to further explore the metabolism and physiology of the two species, investigate the mechanisms underlying their health-promoting effects and guide the optimization of their industrial production processes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Metabolite and thymocyte development defects in ADA-SCID mice receiving enzyme replacement therapy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02572-w, published online 01 December 2021. The Supplementary Information files published with this Article contained an error where the labels were incorrect. The Supplementary Information files have been combined into a single composite file. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Estimating the strength of selection for new SARS-CoV-2 variants

Controlling the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic becomes increasingly challenging as the virus adapts to human hosts through the continual emergence of more transmissible variants. Simply observing that a variant is increasing in frequency is relatively straightforward, but more sophisticated methodology is needed to determine whether a new variant is a global threat and the magnitude of its selective advantage. We present two models for quantifying the strength of selection for new and emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2 relative to the background of contemporaneous variants. These methods range from a detailed model of dynamics within one country to a broad analysis across all countries, and they include alternative explanations such as migration and drift. We find evidence for strong selection favoring the D614G spike mutation and B.1.1.7 (Alpha), weaker selection favoring B.1.351 (Beta), and no advantage of R.1 after it spreads beyond Japan. Cutting back data to earlier time horizons reveals that uncertainty is large very soon after emergence, but that estimates of selection stabilize after several weeks. Our results also show substantial heterogeneity among countries, demonstrating the need for a truly global perspective on the molecular epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
pharmaceuticalintelligence.com

Global Alliance for Genomics and Health Issues Guidelines for Data Siloing and Sharing

Reporter: Stephen J. Williams, Ph.D. From: Heidi Rheim et al. GA4GH: International policies and standards for data sharing across genomic research and healthcare. (2021): Cell Genomics, Volume 1 Issue 2. Highlights. Siloing genomic data in institutions/jurisdictions limits learning and knowledge. GA4GH policy frameworks enable responsible genomic data sharing. GA4GH technical...
HEALTH
Nature.com

What is the most appropriate covariate in ANCOVA when analysing metabolic rate?

To the Editor - We welcome the revisitation by MÃ¼ller et al.1 of how to correct energy expenditure for body weight in order to estimate metabolic rate. We strongly encourage the adoption of ANCOVA as a tool for normalization regardless of covariate, but if a choice of covariate is possible, the following should be considered.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Integrating Molecular Profiling of Adrenocortical Carcinoma Into Clinical Practice

Processes used to identify and understand genetic markers detailing the prognosis and responsiveness to therapy in adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) face a number of implementation barriers, limiting the potential for individualized ACC management. A review article in Clinical Endocrinology detailed the progress in identification and understanding of DNA, RNA, and epigenetic...
CANCER
Nature.com

Wafer-scale integration of stretchable semiconducting polymer microstructures via capillary gradient

Organic semiconducting polymers have opened a new paradigm for soft electronics due to their intrinsic flexibility and solution processibility. However, the contradiction between the mechanical stretchability and electronic performances restricts the implementation of high-mobility polymers with rigid molecular backbone in deformable devices. Here, we report the realization of high mobility and stretchability on curvilinear polymer microstructures fabricated by capillary-gradient assembly method. Curvilinear polymer microstructure arrays are fabricated with highly ordered molecular packing, controllable pattern, and wafer-scale homogeneity, leading to hole mobilities of 4.3 and 2.6 cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1 under zero and 100% strain, respectively. Fully stretchable field-effect transistors and logic circuits can be integrated in solution process. Long-range homogeneity is demonstrated with the narrow distribution of height, width, mobility, on-off ratio and threshold voltage across a four-inch wafer. This solution-assembly method provides a platform for wafer-scale and reproducible integration of high-performance soft electronic devices and circuits based on organic semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transcriptional responses of skeletal stem/progenitor cells to hindlimb unloading and recovery correlate with localized but not systemic multi-systems impacts

In this article Cori N. Booker and Christopher L. Haga should have been denoted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Cori N. Booker, Christopher L. Haga. Department of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute "“ Scripps Florida, Jupiter, Florida, 33458, USA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Client Service Receipt Inventory as a standardised tool for measurement of socio-economic costs in the rare genetic disease population (CSRI-Ra)

The measurement of costs is fundamental in healthcare decision-making, but it is often challenging. In particular, standardised methods have not been developed in the rare genetic disease population. A reliable and valid tool is critical for research to be locally meaningful yet internationally comparable. Herein, we sought to develop, contextualise, translate, and validate the Client Service Receipt Inventory for the RAre disease population (CSRI-Ra) to be used in cost-of-illness studies and economic evaluations for healthcare planning. Through expert panel discussions and focus group meetings involving 17 rare disease patients, carers, and healthcare and social care professionals from Hong Kong, we have developed the CSRI-Ra. Rounds of forward and backward translations were performed by bilingual researchers, and face validity and semantic equivalence were achieved through interviews and telephone communications with focus group participants and an additional of 13 healthcare professional and university students. Intra-class correlation coefficient (ICC) was used to assess criterion validity between CSRI-Ra and electronic patient record in a sample of 94 rare disease patients and carers, with overall ICC being 0.69 (95% CI 0.56"“0.78), indicating moderate to good agreement. Following rounds of revision in the development, contextualisation, translation, and validation stages, the CSRI-Ra is ready for use in empirical research. The CSRI-Ra provides a sufficiently standardised yet adaptable method for collecting socio-economic data related to rare genetic diseases. This is important for near-term and long-term monitoring of the resource consequences of rare diseases, and it provides a tool for use in economic evaluations in the future, thereby helping to inform planning for efficient and effective healthcare. Adaptation of the CSRI-Ra to other populations would facilitate international research.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Transcript host-RNA signatures to discriminate bacterial and viral infections in febrile children

Traditional laboratory markers, such as white blood cell count, C-reactive protein, and procalcitonin, failed to discriminate viral and bacterial infections in children. The lack of an accurate diagnostic test has a negative impact on child's care, limiting the ability of early diagnosis and appropriate management of children. This, on the one hand, may lead to delayed recognition of sepsis and severe bacterial infections, which still represent the leading causes of child morbidity and mortality. On the other hand, this may lead to overuse of empiric antibiotic therapies, particularly for specific subgroups of patients, such as infants younger than 90 days of life or neutropenic patients. This approach has an adverse effect on costs, antibiotic resistance, and pediatric microbiota. Transcript host-RNA signatures are a new tool used to differentiate viral from bacterial infections by analyzing the transcriptional biosignatures of RNA in host leukocytes. In this systematic review, we evaluate the efficacy and the possible application of this new diagnostic method in febrile children, along with challenges in its implementation. Our review support the growing evidence that the application of these new tools can improve the characterization of the spectrum of bacterial and viral infections and optimize the use of antibiotics in children.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Can an implanted minipump deliver for diabetes patients?

The FREEDOM studies evaluated exenatide delivered via an implanted minipump in patients with type 2 diabetes; the final study evaluated cardiovascular outcomes but offers up more questions than answers. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists are used to treat patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D); as well as improving glycemic control,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY

