The Live! Pittsburgh mini-casino obtained Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approval Wednesday morning to open its poker room, which it intends to do Monday. The seven-table space is among many modifications being undertaken at the 13-month-old venue by The Cordish Companies, operator of both the Live! casino in Philadelphia and the smaller sister property at Westmoreland Mall. Using a group of newly trained staff, the second-floor poker room will occupy 1,500 square feet that had been formerly used as a banquet room, casino officials stated in a press release this week.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO