Lucille Désirée Ball was born over a century ago in a small town in Upstate New York. From those humble beginnings, she became one of the most beloved performers in the United States and by the mid-1950's she, and her real-life husband Desi Arnaz, had one of the most successful sitcoms on the CBS network. However, during that same time, their personal lives and marriage suffered greatly. Over the course of one week, Desi was accused of cheating on Lucy and, as if hit by a one-two punch, Lucy was accused of being a communist during the tumultuous McCarthy era. Academy Award-winning writer and director, Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing), offers a look behind the scenes of these events and their television show in the Amazon Studios release, Being the Ricardos.

