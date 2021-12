BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Benton County Circuit Judge John Scott is recovering in a hospital after being struck by a vehicle while using a crosswalk on Monday, Dec. 6. Taylor Brady with the Bentonville Police Department said emergency crews were called out to the intersection of NE 2nd Street and NE A Street in Bentonville regarding a vehicle that struck a pedestrian. Once on the scene, officers and paramedics learned that Benton County Circuit Judge John Scott was the pedestrian hit.

BENTON COUNTY, AR ・ 9 DAYS AGO