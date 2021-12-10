ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica hits the San Francisco stage for 40th Anniversary: Here’s how to stream

By Erica Pieschke
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Christmas is coming early for Metallica fans!

For the band’s 40th anniversary, Metallica will be hitting the stage in San Francisco at the Chase Center.

They will also be streaming two shows for free online through Amazon Prime.

Metallica will be performing on Dec. 17 and 19.

Find out how to stream the show on the 40th Anniversary website .

