Oxnard police ask for public help on one-year anniversary of unsolved murder

OXNARD, Calif. – On the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting of a Los Angeles man, Oxnard police are pleading with the local community to drum up possible leads that could help investigators make an arrest.

26-year-old Joshua McNeill was shot and killed on Dec. 9, 2020 on the 600 block of Rubens Place in Oxnard.

McNeill was found dead at the scene after being shot in the head. Police say he was confronted by an "unknown assailant" and was shot near Pleasant Valley Park.

Investigators have continued to chase leads and work the case, but still no arrests have been made.

Now police are asking the public for help on the one-year anniversary of his murder. Police are asking anyone who may have photos or videos of any part of the crime to share them with investigators.

You can upload any media that might be helpful with the investigation on the Oxnard Police Department website . Contact information is not stored and evidence can submitted anonymously, police said.

To submit evidence, click here .

Anyone who may have any information that helps with the investigation is urged to contact detective John Sunia at 805-385-7760 . The City of Oxnard offers a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for homicides in the city.

Tips can also be sent in anonymously online or by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 .

