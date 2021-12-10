ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Shooting Threat Made At Lancaster Kellogg's Plant Amid Ongoing Strike: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 6 days ago
Days after union members rejected a deal to end a strike that has been going on since Oct., police were called to an immediate threat of a shooting at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, according to a release by police.

Police were called to a report of an unknown actor who called the company via phone just minutes before and said that "a shooting would occur within 15 minutes, targeting temporary workers at the facility," according to the release.

Police arrived to investigate at the Kellogg's Corporation located at 2050 State Road on Thursday, Dec. 9 around 3:30 p.m. according to the release.

Officers have been posted at all entrances to the property and ensured that the location was safe and "enhanced security measures are being taken," police say.

The origin of the call remains under investigation.

Daily Voice's request for comment made to both the company and the 374G BCTGM union were not immediately responded to on Thursday evening after police issued the release.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

