Immigration

Migrant caravan brings highway in central Mexico to stand still

By Imelda Medina
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
Migrants from Central America and Mexico walk along a highway in a caravan heading to Mexico City, in San Miguel Xoxtla, Puebla state, Mexico December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Imelda Medina/File Photo

SAN MARTIN TEXMELUCAN, Mexico, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants walking towards Mexico City on Thursday brought traffic to a halt at an important highway connecting the capital and the central state of Puebla, a Reuters witness and a local authority said.

Migrants, many traveling with children, walked between autos and trucks and some even laid down to rest, a Reuters witness said. They had left the San Martin Texmelucan municipality in Puebla earlier on Thursday.

"My son fainted, we don't have food, we don't have water," one mother, who declined to give her name, said in a video shared on social media. Other migrants were seen asking Mexico's National Guard security force for food, water or safe passage.

Within recent days, dozens of migrants were sent from the poor southern border city Tapachula to Puebla as Mexican migration authorities attempted to dismantle an improvised camp and head off potential caravans of migrants walking north.

It was not clear if the migrants trekking on the highway were part of the group that had been transported by migration officials.

Under pressure to stem the number of migrants crossing the territory on their way north towards the border with the United States, the Mexican government has promised migrants humanitarian visas and transportation to other cities.

Reporting by Imelda Medina; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 143

dave miller
5d ago

authorities need to have the military brought in and put all of these criminals on planes,trains busses and force them back to their country,,this is ridiculous where they think it's ok to just walk into our country, with diseases, no education, no money, no place to live,and expect us to pay for them

Reply(1)
51
The reds are running
6d ago

blame and charge those activists, NGO's, charities, foundations that start the uprisings then slither 🐍 away until the next mob.

Reply(3)
69
J F
5d ago

all this is biden fault using this people to hurt the country he never mean to help no one ..months ago the other caravans all that people get free hotels food food stamps clothes checks to the pregnant woman's. free health care . they was flying all this people for free all around united estates airplanes busses. and they hiring chaperones to take care them .and all tax payers is the one they pay for this. that's y this caravan don't stop they don't came to ask for help they demand. thanks biden open borders. like he really care

Reply
30
Reuters

Reuters

