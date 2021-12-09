Professional SMS and CPaaS Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Twilio, RingCentral, Infobip, Nexmo (Vonage)

According to a new market research report "Smart Cities Market by Focus Area, Smart Transportation, Smart Buildings, Smart Utilities, Smart Citizen Services (Public Safety, Smart Healthcare, Smart Education, Smart Street Lighting, and E-Governance), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Smart Cities Market size to grow from USD 457.0 billion in 2021 to USD 873.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period. The Smart Cities Market is fuelled by the need for efficient management and utilization of resources. Smart cities are designed for optimum usage of space and resources along with an efficient and optimum distribution of benefits. It also improves connectivity at various levels among citizens, as well as between the administration and population through smart transportation solutions.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO