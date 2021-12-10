WNBA teams to play record 36 games in regular season

Basketball ended abruptly and painfully for Deron Williams. The steady rise that marked the first half of his 12-year career — an NCAA title game berth with Illinois, the third selection in the 2005 draft lottery, constant comparisons with Chris Paul, three all-star selections and two Olympic gold medals — gave way to a free fall. After signing a five-year, $98 million maximum contract with the Brooklyn Nets in 2012, persistent injuries limited Williams’ effectiveness and availability. The Nets’ title ambitions crumbled, and Williams was bought out in 2015. Two years later, following brief stops with the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers, he retired at age 32.

