Basketball

WNBA teams to play record 36 games in regular season

By Doug Feinberg 
Washington Post
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — WNBA teams will play a record 36 games in the regular season next year. The season will tip-off May 6 and all 12 teams will play over the opening weekend. The season will end on Aug. 14, followed by the postseason, using a new format that...

