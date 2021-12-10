Bobcat expands E-Commerce platform to Canada

Fabric, a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced the launch of its business to business (B2B) platform for distributors, manufacturers and wholesalers, who sell to other SMB, mid-market and enterprise-scale companies. fabric’s platform helps companies, including MSC Industrial, PENCOM, Klondike and National Business Furniture, deliver modern customer experiences where they were previously constrained by legacy technologies or internal e-commerce experience. Additionally, with fabric, B2B sales teams can now point potential customers to a self-service commerce platform for simple orders, allowing them to provide support for more complex inquiries that require a higher degree of expertise and service.
