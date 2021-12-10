ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Hotel Software and Hotel Management System Market Is Booming Worldwide | Hotelogix, Agilysys, Sirvoy

thedallasnews.net
 6 days ago

Global Hotel Software and Hotel Management System Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2026). The report provides information on...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

Financial Services Application Software Market Is Booming Worldwide : Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce.com

The latest independent research document on Global Financial Services Application Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Financial Services Application Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Financial Services Application Software market report advocates analysis of SAP SE, Fiserv, Inc., Temenos Group, Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SS&C Technology Holdings, Salesforce.com, Inc., NCR Corporation & IBM Corporation.
SOFTWARE
hotelnewsresource.com

Philippines' Selah Group of Hotels Adopts Hotelogix to Ensure Efficient Multi-property Operation

Hotelogix, a globally leading enterprise-grade cloud-based Hotel Property Management System provider, announced the adoption of its multi-property management solution by Selah Group of Hotels. The Philippines-based chain hospitality brand aims to scale its business with the efficient centralized control offered by Hotelogix. As per the partnership, Hotelogix will power operations...
PHILIPPINES
thedallasnews.net

Fitness Technology Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects | Zwift, Peloton, Daxko

Latest released the research study on Global Fitness Technology Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fitness Technology Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fitness Technology. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Zwift (United States), Peloton (United States), Supernatural (California), Zen planner (United States), Lose It (United States), Daxko (United States), Noom (United States), ASCIS Digital (Massachusetts) and Life Fitness (United States).
FITNESS
thedallasnews.net

Indoor Location Based Services Market is Going to Boom | Cisco Systems, Apple, Microsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Indoor Location Based Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Indoor Location Based Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Indoor Location Based Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation (United States),Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) Inc. (United States),Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Apple Inc. (United States),Cuebiq Inc. (United States),Google LLC (United States),Gravy Analytics (United States),HERE Technologies (Netherlands),PlaceIQ (United States),QUALCOMM Inc. (United States).
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Research#Market Competition#Htf Mi#Cloudbeds#Skytouch Solutions#Inns Hotels
thedallasnews.net

Re-Commerce Retailing Market Growth Scenario 2027 |OLX, Rent the Runway, Quikr

The latest launched report on Global Re-Commerce Retailing Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Re-Commerce Retailing. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as ThredUP, Poshmark, OLX, Rent the Runway, Quikr, Cashify, ReGlobe.In, Buymytronics & CellforCash.
DALLAS, TX
thedallasnews.net

Car Washing Services Market Swot Analysis by key players Goo Goo Express Wash, Hoffman Car Wash, IMO Car Wash

The latest released Car Washing Services market research of 117 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Car Washing Services Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Global Car Washing Services Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are 7 Flags Car Wash (US), Autobell Car Wash (US), Boomerang Carwash (US), Brown Bear Car Wash (US), Delta Sonic Car Wash Corporation (US), Freedom Car Wash (US), Goo Goo Express Wash Inc. (US), Hoffman Car Wash (US), IMO Car Wash (UK), Magic Hand Car Wash (Australia), MCCW Franchising Co, LLC (US), Mike's Express Car Wash (US), Mister Car Wash, Inc. (US), Octopus Car Wash (US), Otto Christ AG (Germany), Petro-Canada (Canada), Speed Car Wash (India), Terrible Herbst, Inc. (US), Wash Depot Holdings, Inc. (US) & The Wash Tub (US).Get Free Access to Sample Pages Now: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2500112-global-car-washing-services-market-3Specifically, Car Washing Services suppliers/manufacturers would need to understand the most probable future industry scenarios – one in which multiple player categories are likely to benefit or, in more extreme cases, by type of player such as OEMs or distributors, who can be expected to dominate the Car Washing Services aftermarket landscape. The need to create a path for themselves that considers their strategic aspirations, the shape of their presence in the Global Car Washing Services market, their partnerships and position within the value chain, and the tools that enable and deepen their relationships with their customers. By managing key dimensions identified with the study, Car Washing Services suppliers/manufacturers can turn as powerful engine of growth in years to come.
DALLAS, TX
thedallasnews.net

Medical Scheduling Software Market May Set New Growth Story |LeonardoMD, ByteBloc Software & Beijing Ruiguang

The Medical Scheduling Software Market study with 62+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are TimeTrade Systems, Yocale, American Medical Software, Voicent Communications, Daw Syatems, McKesson, Total Recall Solutions, Delta Health Technologies, Mediware Information Systems, StormSource, Nuesoft Technologies, LeonardoMD, ByteBloc Software & Beijing Ruiguang.
COMPUTERS
thedallasnews.net

Virtual Restaurant and Ghost Kitchens Market Estimates May Beats Expectation on Upcoming Revenue Growth

Global Virtual Restaurant and Ghost Kitchens Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Virtual Restaurant and Ghost Kitchens Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Taker, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Skip the Dishes, Flipdish, Deputy, DoorDash, Chowly, Rebel Foods, VizEat, Deepinder Goyal, Kitchen United & Cloud Kitchens.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Software
thedallasnews.net

Smart Water Management Market projected to reach $22.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 10.1%

According to a new market research report "Smart Water Management Market by Water Meter (AMR, AMI), Solution (Enterprise Asset Management, Network Management, Smart Irrigation), Service (Professional, Managed), End User (Commercial & Industrial, Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Smart Water Management Market size to grow from USD 13.8 Billion in 2021 to USD 22.4 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The growth of the SWM market is expected to gain traction in the next five years, which can be attributed to factors, such as rapid urbanization generating enormous pressure on water utilities for quality and continuous water supply and related services; rapid adoption of advanced technologies for innovating smart solutions to cater to the growing water industry challenges; rising concern for sustainable living leading to the development of regulations and laws by governments across the globe to reduce water consumption; and developing water treatment solutions. Developed economies across the globe are facing a major challenge in the form of aging infrastructure, which generates a huge demand for its replacement with smart water infrastructure solutions, offering precise control over water resources through real-time data.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Video Streaming Software Market projected to reach $17.5 billion in 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 18.5%

According to a new market research report "Video Streaming Software Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component (Solutions (Video Distribution and Video Analytics) and Services), Streaming Type (Live Streaming and Video-on-Demand Streaming), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global video streaming software market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period, to reach USD 17.5 billion in 2026 from USD 7.5 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are theincreasing penetration of mobile devices and internet users, growing demand for VoD streaming, technological advancements in the digital media industry, and the growing need for transcoding to deliver videos to maximum users. These factors are driving the demand for video streaming software.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Party and Event Rental Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Austin Party Central, Austin Party Central, Avalon Tent

Global Party and Event Rental Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Party and Event Rental Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Austin Party Central, Austin Party Central, Avalon Tent, Party Reflections, Taylor Rental, Ventura Rental Center, Pleasanton Rentals & Resilient Furniture Co.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Technology Strategy Consulting Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Global Technology Strategy Consulting Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Technology Strategy Consulting Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Jifflenow, SummitSync, DataFox, Attendease, Zapier, Event Intelligenc, Jomablue, Intelligence & ?Technology Strategy ConsultingMarket Scope and Market Breakdown.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Men's Skincare Products Market is Booming Worldwide with P&G, Unilever, L'Oreal

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Men's Skincare Products Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Procter and Gamble, Unilever, L'Oreal, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Coty, Inc., Philips, Energizer Holdings Inc., ITC Ltd., Beiersdorf AG etc.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thedallasnews.net

Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market is touching new level - A comprehensive study with key players NEXT Future, NextEV, Nissan Motor

The latest released Electric Vehicles (EVs) market research of 125 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are BYD, Bayerische Motoren Werke, Daimler, Dongfeng Electric Vehicle, FDG Electric Vehicles, Faraday Future, Ford Motor, General Motors, Global Electric Motorcars, Groupe Renault, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor, Karma Automotive, Lucid Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, NEXT Future, NextEV, Nissan Motor, Tesla Motors, Geely Group & Toyota Motor.Get Free Access to Sample Pages Now: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2818556-global-electric-vehicles-22Specifically, Electric Vehicles (EVs) suppliers/manufacturers would need to understand the most probable future industry scenarios – one in which multiple player categories are likely to benefit or, in more extreme cases, by type of player such as OEMs or distributors, who can be expected to dominate the Electric Vehicles (EVs) aftermarket landscape. The need to create a path for themselves that considers their strategic aspirations, the shape of their presence in the Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) market, their partnerships and position within the value chain, and the tools that enable and deepen their relationships with their customers. By managing key dimensions identified with the study, Electric Vehicles (EVs) suppliers/manufacturers can turn as powerful engine of growth in years to come.
CARS
thedallasnews.net

AI in Telecommunication Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

The AI in Telecommunication Market study with 47+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are IBM, Microsoft, Intel, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Nuance Communications, H2O.ai, Salesforce & Nvidia.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Climbs on Positive Outlook of Booming Sales

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Dufry, Lagardere Travel Retail Group, Lotte Duty Free, Gebr. Heinemann, The Shilla Duty Free, Flemingo International Ltd, James Richardson, Aer Rianta International, King Power International Group, Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free Americas, China Duty Free Group etc.
RETAIL
thedallasnews.net

Video Game Engine Market is Gaining Momentum by key players YoYo Games, The Game Creators, Marmalade Tech

Video Game Engine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Video Game Engine Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Unity Technologies, Epic Games, Chukong Tech, Crytek, Valve Corporation, YoYo Games, The Game Creators, Marmalade Tech, Idea Fabrik, Leadwerks Software, Sony, Amazon, GameSalad, Scirra, Corona Labs (Organization), Silicon Studio, Garage Games, Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation (Organization), The OGRE Team (Organization), Godot Engine (Community developed), Mario Zechner (Personal).
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AT&T, Cisco, Qualcomm

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are AT&T, Athonet, Cisco, Enensys Technologies, KT, NEC, Netgear, Qualcomm, Samsung, SK Telecom, Huawei etc.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Vehicle Wash Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Tommy's Express, Prime Car Wash, Ziebart

Latest released the research study on Global Vehicle Wash Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Vehicle Wash Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Vehicle Wash Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Mr. Clean Car Wash (United States), Tommy's Express (United States), Prime Car Wash (United States), Oasis Car Wash Systems (United States), Fleet Clean USA (United States), DetailXperts (United States), D&S Car Wash Systems (United States), Green Shine Waterless (United States), Ziebart (United States) and Superior Wash (United States).
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Digital forensics software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | CISCO, Digital Detective, Oxygen Forensics

Digital forensics software Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Digital forensics software industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Digital forensics software producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Digital forensics software Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy